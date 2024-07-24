Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 693,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

