Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OCFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

