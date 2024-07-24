Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,790,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,035,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 56,732 shares of company stock valued at $503,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

