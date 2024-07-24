Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $340,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIVB. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.