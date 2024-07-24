Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.