Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

SOFI opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.