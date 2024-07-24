Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,504,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMQ stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

