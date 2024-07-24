Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Strs Ohio grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

