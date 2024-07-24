Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $392,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $146.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.36. Hess Co. has a one year low of $131.61 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

