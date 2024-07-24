Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $358,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after buying an additional 327,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 43,142.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens & Minor

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.