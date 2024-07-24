Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $379,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,986,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 126,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 906,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

