Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,777 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in PHINIA by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE PHIN opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PHINIA

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.



