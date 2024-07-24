Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Gladstone Investment worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAIN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $512.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GAIN. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

