Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TEGNA by 108.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 182,693 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 122.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 123,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,283.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,283.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

