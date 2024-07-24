Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

