Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,594 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Prudential by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Prudential by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. Prudential plc has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $28.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PUK. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

