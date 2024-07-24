Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 804 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

