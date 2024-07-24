Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 968 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $149.79.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.