Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 11,866 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 376,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,439,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

