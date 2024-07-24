Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,604 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,889 shares of company stock worth $17,050,105 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

