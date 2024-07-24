Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $937.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

