John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Up 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.75. 4,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,081,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after buying an additional 593,356 shares during the last quarter.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

