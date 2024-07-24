John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Up 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.75. 4,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.
