Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $12,953.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $12,303.90.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $11,392.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.5 %

JCI stock opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Bank boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 189,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.