Jon Ayotte Sells 3,199 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $18,883.92.

EVER opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

