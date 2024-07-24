Jonathan Lee Kelly Acquires 5,200 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Culp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.22. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

