Joseph Benesch Sells 4,055 Shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Benesch sold 4,055 shares of Journey Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $21,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $305,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

DERM stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Journey Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.11.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Journey Medical Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DERM shares. Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Journey Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Journey Medical by 687.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

