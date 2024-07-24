Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 1,099 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $254.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.37. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 98.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

