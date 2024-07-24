JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $100.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.27.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,530. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.