JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.81% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,524,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,694 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

