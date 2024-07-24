JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stock Position Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.38% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

JVAL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,157. The firm has a market cap of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

