Keith J. Sullivan Sells 24,162 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neuronetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.