Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.60

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.60 and traded as high as $53.99. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 57,510 shares changing hands.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $148.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 9.20%.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

