KeyCorp Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $250.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.57.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.10. 1,293,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,252. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.