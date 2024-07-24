KeyCorp Weighs in on Ameren Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

AEE opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameren by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Ameren by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

