Kimberly Schaefer Purchases 117,647 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Schaefer acquired 117,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,518.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUXH shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

