Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 167.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSA traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 103,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

