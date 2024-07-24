Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 365,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 57,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

