KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KKR opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

