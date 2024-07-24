Knowles (KN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Knowles has set its Q2 guidance at $0.22 to $0.26 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Shares of KN opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

