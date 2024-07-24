Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Evan Templeton Buys 3,137 Shares

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director Evan Templeton acquired 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$11,073.61.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.48. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.82 and a 12-month high of C$6.67.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 29.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.9578059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

