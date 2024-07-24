Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.43% of Kornit Digital worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Kornit Digital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,014,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.