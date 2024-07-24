Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 27,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 79,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Kuke Music Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
About Kuke Music
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
