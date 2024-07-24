La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.29.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

