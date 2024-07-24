Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

LAMR opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.07. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.