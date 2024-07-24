Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.850 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 25.9 %

NYSE LW traded down $20.39 on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. 7,017,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

