Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 1,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.