Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Leonardo DRS worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 943,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $13,795,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.