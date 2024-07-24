Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 2,560,820 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 420,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.