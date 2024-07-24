LG Display (LPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPL opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

