LG Display (LPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LG Display Trading Up 1.1 %
LPL opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LG Display
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tesla Skids Into a Buying Opportunity But Don’t Buy it Yet
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Steel Leader’s Stock Being Dragged Down By Falling Prices
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- This Parcel Delivery Stock’s Dip Signals a Buy, But Be Patient
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.