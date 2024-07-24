Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $264.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.76. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

